Cop martyred in terrorists attack

Staff Reporter

A policeman was martyred in attack of terrorists here on Sunday. Inspector General Police (IGP) taking notice of the incident seeks report.

According to details, a police team of Civil Lines police station during combing operation in Hijrat Colony Karachi was attacked by terrorist.

A policeman identified as Jehangir was martyred in the attack and the assailants escaped the scene after retaliatory action of police.

IGP Sindh Syed Kaleem Imam taking notice of the incident has sought a report from SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah.

