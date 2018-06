Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A police constable in Peshawar lost his life on Thursday as unknown motorcyclists opened fire on a police post in the city’s suburb of Hayatabad.

According to Peshawar police, the incident occurred at around 9:45pm, within the ju-risdiction of Hayatabad police station.

The deceased official was later identified as Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) Constable Shah Fahad, SP Cantt Wasim Riaz told media.