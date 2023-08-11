A policeman, accompanying the polio vaccination team, was martyred when unidentified miscreants targeted him in Miryan area of the Bannu district. According to police, the lower head constable Kamran Khan was on the security duty with polio workers in Akhundkhel area when he came under the attack. Kamran received serious bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, said police. Later, the martyred cop was laid to rest at a graveyard in his ancestral Lalozai Surani village.