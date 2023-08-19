LAHORE – A constable of Punjab Police was shifted to Punjab Institute of Mental Health after he was seen beating a local reporter and abusing the high officials of the police department.

A few days back, a video went viral on social media wherein the Constable identified as Shahid Zohaib was stopped by a reporter to ask him why he is not wearing a helmet while riding a motorbike.

At this the cop lost his temper and started beating the reporter and abusing the Inspector General of Punjab and other senior officials.

As the matter came into the notice of IGP Usman Anwar, he shared a message on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. He said the constable in the video was posted in Islampura Police Station in Lahore and a resident of Sandha.

The IGP revealed that the police official, who can be seen doing insane things in the video, has severe mental health issue and was absent from his duty for past 15 days.

آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور کا سوشل میڈیا پر پولیس اہلکار کی وائرل ویڈیو بارے اہم پیغام، ویڈیو میں نظر آنیوالا کانسٹیبل نفسیاتی بیماری کا شکار ہے جسکا علاج کروایا جا رہاہے۔

02 لاکھ سے زائد پولیس فورس کی ہیلتھ سکریننگ کے بعد 10 بیماریوں کا علاج معالجہ تکمیل کے مراحل میں ہے، اس… pic.twitter.com/B8IhZlh0Wi — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 18, 2023

He said medical treatment was being provided to the constable to bring him to a normal life. “We hope that his condition will improve soon as such cases are treatable.

Meanwhile, the mother of Zohaib also confirmed her son’s mental disorder and apologised to top police officers over his offensive language.

In his message, the IGP Punjab said that mental screening of all police officials was being conducted, saying the cops should not afraid of it as it aims at providing timely counseling and treatment to people suffering with mental complications.

He clarified that the process did not aim at sacking any police official.