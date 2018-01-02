Cop killed, another injured as car rams into check post

Staff Reporter

Lahore

One police constable was killed and another injured when a speeding car overran a check post they were manning in Lahore’s Defence area on New Year’s Eve. Mustansar passed away while being taken to the hospital, while Qasim remains under treatment at the Lahore General Hospital.

The incident’s First Information Report (FIR) states that constables Mustansar Hussain and Qasim, who had been on duty at a check post near Cavalry Chowk, had signalled a speeding car to stop, but it ended up hitting the two constables and critically injuring them. The driver of the vehicle had managed to flee after the incident, leaving his car behind, the report added. The FIR has nominated the suspects for ‘causing death without intention to cause harm’ and ‘causing harm by rash or negligent driving’.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the car running over two policemen after swerving from behind other stopped cars.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Dr Anoosh Chaudhry said the prime suspect, Mohammad Saeed, had been driving a car owned by his friend Mustufa. Saeed has since been arrested. Mustufa, who was also present in the car when the incident happened, has not yet been arrested.