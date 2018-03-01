Cop involved in Wamiq killing gets absolute bail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a local court has granted absolute bail to a policeman involved in the killing of a teenager, Wamiq Farooq, during 2010 uprising.

The policeman, Muhammad Akram Dar, had been at large on a conditional interim bail till 26 February 2018. He has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Wamiq, a 7th class student, was killed after a teargas shell fired by the Indian police hit his head on 31 January 2010 near Ghani Memorial Stadium in Srinagar. While ordering to make interim bail as absolute, the court of principal sessions Judge Srinagar Muhammad Akram Chowdhary said, “The petitioner (culprit) was granted interim bail vide with a direction to IGP Kashmir to submit a report about his conduct during.—KMS