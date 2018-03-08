Cop gunned down in Quetta

Staff Reporter

Quetta

A policeman was gunned down and another injured when their vehicle was attacked in Quetta’s Hazar Ganji area on Wednesday.

Police said unidentified assailants opened fire at a police vehicle guarding fruit sellers belonging to the Hazara community, who were commuting from Hazar Ganji to Hazara Town.

The assailants escaped unhurt from the site of the attack, police sources said.

Police and other law enforcement personnel reached the spot as an investigation was launched. Police described the act as a targeted attack, the sources added. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Police and security agencies in the provincial capital have recently faced multiple attacks by miscreants.

On Feb 28, four soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) and two policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), were martyred in two incidents of terrorism.