Cop gunned down

Staff reporter

Quetta

A constable was gunned down by unidentified men on Quetta’s Raisani Road on Tuesday, in what police believe is another attack targeting law enforcers in the province.

The constable, identified as Naseer Ahmed, was on his way to work when he was shot, the officials said, adding that he died on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after shooting Ahmed. Police and security forces reached the site of the shooting, where an investigation is underway.

Security officials, along with religious minorities, are often targeted by militants in Quetta. At least four attacks on security personnel have occurred in Balochistan in the past two weeks alone, three of which were carried out in Quetta.

On January 1, three security officials were injured in twin attacks in Chaman when militants attacked an under-construction building and a police checkpost in the same area. Six Frontier Corps (FC) officials were injured in a bomb blast near an FC checkpost, which was reportedly followed by gunfire, on January 2 in the suburbs of Quetta.