Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, an Indian policeman was arrested for house trespassing and attempting to molest a woman in Baramulla district.

The policeman was found in suspicious circumstances in a house in Qazi Hamam area of Baramulla, last night. The cop is working in the Armed Police as Selection grade constable and was handed over to the police by the locals of the area.—KMS

