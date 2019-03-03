Cop arrested for extorting money

Our Correspondent

Attock

Anti Corruption department has arrested a police head constable for extorting money from a shop keeper. Sardar Agha Haider r/o Peshawar now living in Attock and running a mobile phone shop told Anti Corruption department that Head Constable Jamshed of Attock police was blackmailing him on the one or other pretext and was now demanding Rs 65000.

Anti Corruption department gave him Rs 10,000 spotted currency notes to give to Head Comstable Jamshed. A raiding team headed by Civil Judge Muhammad Asif recovered the money from the head constable.

