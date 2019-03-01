Cop arrested for extorting money from shopkeeper

Raza Naqvi

Attock

1st Marc. Anti Corruption department has arrested a police head constable for extorting money from a shop keeper. Sardar Agha Haider r/o Peshawar now living in Attock and running a mobile phone shop told Anti Corruption department that Head Cons table Jamshed of Attock police had blackmailing him on the one or other pretext and was now demanding Rs 65000.

Anti Corruption department gave him Rs 10,000 spotted currency notes to give to Head Comstable Jamshed. A raiding team headed by Civil Judge Muhammad Asif recovered the money from the head constable.

A case under the act has been registered against Head Constable Jamshed and sent him behind the bars. Meanwhile police arrested four drug peddlers namely Waris Khan r/o Pormiana , Bilal r/o Chhab , Riaz r/o Sheenbagh and Babar Shahzad r/o Haji Shah and recovered 7.732 kg Charas from their possession.

On the other hand police on the complaint of Muhammad Yousaf r/o Kot Sundki have booked Mazhar for kidnapping his (Yousaf ) daughter.

Meanwhile Attock City police on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas Director Security Company have booked Major (r) Khawaja Azhar for fraudulently using the company stamps and other documents for his personal use for which he was not authorised.

