Cop among two killed in DI Khan incidents

Dera Ismail Khan

At least two people including a police constable were killed and a youth killed in separate incidents of violence here on Wednesday.

Police said that unidentified armed men gunned down a police constable identified as Tariq while he was on his way to home after duty in Zafarabad Colony of Dera Ismail Khan.

Another youth was shot dead by armed men over personal grudge in Shorkot area of D.I.Khan. The bodies of both were shifted to hospitals of respective areas and the police after registering separate cases at concerned police stations have started the investigation.—INP