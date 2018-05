Dera Ismail Khan

Two including a policeman were killed and another injured in firing of unidentified armed men here on Monday.

Police said that two unknown motorcyclists sprayed bullets at three people in a suburban area of Dera Ismail Khan. A policeman among two people died in the firing and another sustained bullet wounds. The assailants sped the scene after committing the dual murder. The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal formalities.—TNS