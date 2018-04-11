Coordination among religious scholars, HR activists needed to promote interfaith harmony

Zubair Qureshi

Speakers at a reception stressed the need to improve synergy and coordination among religious scholars and human rights activists in order to confront lack of confidence and mistrust and to promote interfaith harmony.

The thanksgiving reception was organised by Universal Interfaith Peace Mission in honour of Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar (Sitara-e-Imtiaz) at Islamabad Hotel.

Human rights activists from several organisations like STEP and FAST attended the reception, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Qibla Ayaz, presided over the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar endorsed the ideas of Dr Chishti and said he has accepted the patronage of UIPM for some reasons, as he wanted to take religious scholars along and address human rights issues of minorities in the country at the same time for which a helpline has been established by the ministry where people can lodge their complaints 24/7.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Qibla Ayaz said that the Constitution of 1973 was a unanimous document which was endorsed by eminent religious scholars.

Earlier in his vote of thanks UIPM Chairman Allama Dr GR Chishti drew the attention of Mr Tarar towards issues of national and international concern, which, if addressed properly will not only do wonders for the betterment of Pakistani nation but also for the Muslim Ummah and nations around the globe, as they bear great impact on relations between Muslims and followers of other religions in the world.

Dr Chishti shed light on Constitution of 1973, Shariahlaws and Supra International Human Rights Laws. He said that the purpose of holding the event and to raise the issue was to highlight differences in the laws. “By addressing the differences we will be able to do something better not only for the betterment of Pakistani nation, but for the entire Muslim Ummah and nations around the world. We will try to take religious as well as human rights activists along and reach a consensus on the issue as these will have future implications on the world and Muslim Ummah,” he added.

Dr Chishti also spoke at length about the law of apostasy, decrees of apostates given by several schools of thoughts of Islam against each other.