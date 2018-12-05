Coordination among food quality checking authorities needed

Staff Reporter

Senate Standing Committee for Science and Technology, in a meeting held Wednesday underlined the need to create coordination between food quality checking authorities at provincial and federal level to ensure proper food safety measures across the county.

The meeting chaired by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed was held at National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The committee observed that after devolution of powers to provinces following 18th amendment of the Constitution, all the provinces established their own food quality checking authorities and standards however presence of a single authority to create coordination among provincial and federal authorities is indispensable to ensure provision of quality food to the people.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed directed the officials of Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) and Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) to brief the committee in the next gathering about the quality of edible items which comes under their domain.

He lamented that there is no single such authority which can inspect the sub-standard edible items available by the multi-national companies in the markets and ban such products.

He also called for creating coordination among provincial authorities following their own food quality standards and the federal one to avoid duplications and overlapping. “There must be the same national levels food quality measuring standards across the country”, he observed.

