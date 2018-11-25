Coordinated strategy of police keeps law, order in control

The situation of law and order was in complete control in the federal capital due to the coordinated strategy devised by Islamabad police led by Inspector General Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar.

According to a spokesman of police, the citizens did not face any traffic problems and no untoward incident occurred in the city as the police was on high alert to protect life and property of the citizens.

According to the strategy adopted by IGP Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar, all senior officers of the police were given special tasks to keep the city peaceful and no complaint regarding law and order was received and the traffic flowed normally.

IG Islamabad along with SSP Operations Waqaruddin Sayed visited points across the district.—APP

