Coordinated efforts crucial to get rid of polio

Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aftab Akbar Durrani said that ICT Administration, CDA and Rawalpindi Administration are working jointly to keep twin cities polio free.

He was talking to a high level delegation headed by the Chairman, Technical Advisory Group for polio eradication, Jean Markc, who called on Chief Commissioner Islamabad in his office and reviewed the progress of campaign against the polio in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad informed the delegation that effective coordination among all the concerned departments ICTA, CDA was being maintained to ensure success of polio campaign.

He said that the Assistant Commissioners are carrying out strict monitoring of polio teams at the union council level as well as urban areas and reports are prepared on daily basis. Community based surveillance was being carried out and performance of polio teams had been further strengthened.

Chief Commissioner ICT told that human resource development was also given due importance and 17 new posts of Medical Officers have been advertised in ICT Administration for rural areas.

Later, a presentation was also given to the delegation on measures against polio in ICT. The delegation expressed satisfaction over progress.—APP

