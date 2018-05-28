Cooperatives Deptt to launch training for management

Rawalpindi

A program for the training of the management of the Cooperative Employees Housing Societies has been prepared which would be launched soon to bring transparency in the housing sector, Registrar Cooperatives Department, Punjab Zulfiqar Ali Ghumman said on Sunday.

He said, the training modules had been finalized and the program would be started from Lahore which would be later expanded to other divisions of the province.

He said, the Cooperatives Department is establishing cooperative facilitation centers to facilitate the complainants and resolve their complaints against Cooperative Housing Societies.

Dispensation of speedy justice and resolution of the citizens’ complaints would be ensured through one window operation at the facilitation centers, he added. Registrar Cooperatives Punjab informed that the cooperative facilitation centers are being established across the province where legal action would be taken on the citizens’ complaints and they would be provided relief on priority basis.

He further said, automation process of the cooperative department is being completed and data being compiled so that the department could play a more effective and important role to address complaints of the members of the housing societies besides, steps to acquaint the administration of the housing societies about the Cooperative Act and rules and regulations. Zulfiqar Ali said that Joint Registrar Cooperatives were being appointed at district level with an aim to resolve the complaints at local level and to streamline the department’s affairs.—APP