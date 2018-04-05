Cooperative Societies requested to strictly monitor affairs of MCCHS

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has requested the Registrars of Cooperative Societies that the activities/affairs of Management Committees of Cooperative Housing Societies (MCCHS) should be monitored strictly to contain them within their ambit. Talking to APP, RDA, Director (MP & TE), Jamshaid Aftab said that the role of Management Committees particularly of Cooperative Housing Societies is very vital, while, the affairs of Management Committees are monitored by the Registrar Cooperative Societies, he said adding, therefore, the Registrars have been requested that activities and affairs of Management Committees should be observed strictly.

It was also decided in the NAB prevention Committee meetings that representative of the government department/agency in the Management Committees of Cooperative Housing Societies should be inducted so that the changes proposed in the approved LOP by the Committees could be monitored and addressed properly.

The Registrars have been requested that necessary notification regarding the induction of Assistant Director (Planning) as a Member of Management Committees of Cooperative Housing Societies may be issued.—APP