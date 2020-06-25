Cooperative relations with Afghanistan vital for development: Qaiser

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the stable relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan is imperative for the progress and development of both the countries. He said that bilateral Parliamentary, trade and economic engagement could strengthen the existing fraternal bonds.

He stated this while talking to Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Khan who called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Asad Qaiser said that building close cooperative relations with Afghanistan is a high priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy and a vital component of our vision of a peaceful neighbourhood. He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly neighboring countries intertwined in religious, cultural and historical bonds. He also termed Afghanistan, a gateway to central Asia and can link South with Central Asia.

He emphasized the need for intensifying contacts between the legislatures, people and business communities of both the countries for common benefit. He said that Afghanistan was gateway to Central Asia, therefore, collaboration in economic activity could bring prosperity for both countries.

The Speaker NA informed that Parliamentary Friendship groups and Trade & Commerce Committees of both the Parliaments would play a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral cooperation and trade. He suggested for pondering upon establishment of border markets to capitalize trade potential of both sides.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq Khan informed that Pakistan-Afghanistan relations were time immemorial and deep-rooted through fraternal bonds. He said that Pakistan continues its efforts for forging a friendly and good-neighborly relationship with Afghanistan, on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sadiq Khan said that immense economic potential existed on either side which was not being utilized properly. He agreed that interaction between people especially businessmen would be beneficial for economic good. He apprised the Speaker about the initiatives of the Government of Pakistan for providing visa facilities to students, businessmen and patients intending to visit Pakistan. He was confident that regular interaction from either side would enhance cooperation in diverse sectors.