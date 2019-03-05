Cooperation is best choice for China, US: Guo Weimin

Highlights of CPPCC National Committee news conference

Observer Report

Beijing

China and the United States reaching a mutually beneficial agreement on trade in a timely manner will be conducive to both sides and the world economy, Guo Weimin, spokesman of the Second Session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, said on Saturday.

In accordance with the instructions of the two countries’ top leaders, China and the US have achieved substantial progress on such specific issues as technology transfer, protection of intellectual property rights, non-tariff barriers, service industry, agriculture and exchange rates, Guo said.

China and the US, as permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the world’s two biggest economies, play a tremendous role in promoting global prosperity, Guo said at the news conference of the Second Session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

It is a solid fact that cooperation is the best choice for both sides instead of standing against each other, Guo added.

Belt and Road construction brings benefits to participants China’s Belt and Road construction has nothing to do with regional hegemony, Guo Weimin, spokesman for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference said on Saturday.

It is also unreasonable to blame China for creating debt traps in other countries by promoting the Belt and Road, he said, adding that more than 100 countries and international organizations had expressed support and participated in the initiative by the end of last year.

Debts in developing countries have historical reasons and China’s investment in these countries only accounts for a small portion of the debts, Guo said.

He also said that China’s investment projects are mainly about infrastructure, which are beneficial for long-term development.

China is making more friends with the construction of the Belt and Road, and the country stands ready to work with related countries to bring our cooperation to a new level, he added.

Common interests between China, US outweigh differences China and the United States should work together to expand cooperation and manage differences to promote a coordinative, cooperative and stable bilateral relationship, Guo Weimin, spokesman for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference said on Saturday.

Common interests and the need for cooperation between China and the US far outweigh differences, Guo said at a news conference.

It has been proved that the two countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, he said, adding that cooperation is the best choice for both.

Sino-US relations are at a crucial stage, Guo said. Maintaining a sound and stable development of bilateral relations, which requires joint efforts by the two countries, is in line with the fundamental interests of both countries and their people, as well as the common expectation of the international community, he added.

70th anniversary of CPPCC founding to be celebrated this year

Commemorations will be held this year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a spokesman for China’s top political advisory body said on Saturday afternoon.

Relevant meetings will be held to mark the anniversary, and more theoretical research will be done to summarize the practical experience of the CPPCC over the past 70 years, said Guo Weimin, spokesman for the second session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

“We’ll step up publicity efforts to tell the stories about the CPPCC,” he said, adding that this year the CPPCC will collect history materials, issue a series of publications, shoot feature films and hold exhibitions to mark the anniversary.

“The CPPCC plays an increasingly important role in carrying out its functions of political consultation, democratic supervision and participation in politics,” he said.

The CPPCC is an important organ for multiparty cooperation and political consultation under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, as well as an important means of promoting socialist democracy in China’s political activities.

In practice, CPPCC members serve as advisers for government, legislative and judicial organs and put forward proposals on major political and social issues in the world’s most populous nation and second-largest economy.

Challenges remain as fight against pollution carries on China will continue its fight against pollution with no slack as it still faces many challenges in the sector, a spokesman for the national political advisory body said Saturday.

Curbing pollution is not contradictory to achieving economic development, and in fact a better environment is conducive for industrial upgrading and achieving high-quality growth, Guo Weimin, spokesman for the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said at a press conference.

China has made great achievements in recent years in fighting pollution and the public is seeing more days with blues skies, yet smoggy days sometimes return.

In 2018, the average concentration of PM2.5 – particulate matter 2.5 microns or less in diameter that can be dangerous to humans – in 338 cities across the country was reduced by 9.3 percent from 2017 levels, down to 39 micrograms per cubic meter, he said, adding that achievements also have been made in improving water and soil quality. The government will carry out more inspections and avoid a “one-size-fits-all” method in curtailing the output of polluting industries, he added.

Private economy focus of CPPCC China’s private economy will embrace a bright future, as long as the country continues to push forward favorable policies and entrepreneurs seek careful management, Guo Weimin, spokesman for the Second Session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, said on Saturday.

Boosting the private economy has been a focus of the CPPCC, Guo said at the news conference of the Second Session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee. He urged local governments to ensure the implementation of pro polices for the private sector.

The private economy is a vital part of a socialist market economy, and is irreplaceable in improving people’s quality of life and increasing employment. China couldn’t have created such an economic miracle without the private economy, he stressed.

Guo added that a number of CPPCC members come from private companies. As favorable measures are gradually implemented, they have felt the central government’s determination to support the development of private enterprises, he said.

China’s development path wins international admiration China’s development path has been praised by the international community, Guo Weiming, spokesman for the second annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, said at a press conference on Saturday.

