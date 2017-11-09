Cooperation in energy sector with Pakistan to continue: US envoy

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The US Ambassador David Hale, Wednesday, said that the existing cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries Pakistan and the US would continue. USA is also working closely to provide further assistance to the Pakistan in the renewable energy.

Speaking to Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari, Ambassador Hale agreed with the Federal Minister for enchanting the frequency of exchange of expert delegation between the two countries and said that private sector in USA was closely and keenly watching the fast expanding opportunities in the energy sector of Pakistan.

He informed the Federal Minister that an expert level delegation headed by Additional Secretary Power Division would be participating in Power Generation Conference at Las Viegas during this month. During the meeting matters relating to the existing cooperation in the field of energy between Pakistan and USA came under discussion.

According to Power Division, Minister Leghari expressed gratitude on the US assistance in the improvement of Power Distribution and Transmission system. The Federal Minister specially mentioned the USAID communication system for National Power Control Center which has helped the power sector in many ways specially in scientifically assessing the demand and supply situations.

While highlighting the opportunities in Pakistan, Minister said that the energy sector offer for the investors, said that US entrepreneurs should invest in the sector and get good return.

He said that Pakistan’s renewable energy sector is fast expanding and with the introduction of competitive regime the sector will offer best opportunity for the investors.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan desire to further cement the existing cooperation in they field of energy with USA. He said that since the USA companies have greater experience in renewable energy, close working will also boost the capacity of energy sector in Pakistan.

The Minister underscored the need of frequent exchanges of expert level delegation between the two countries in order to take benefit from each other experiences.