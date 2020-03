Raza Naqvi

Attock

In the prevailing scenario cooperation of the community is mandatory when Corona Virus has disrupted life across the globe. Every individual must play his/her role as this is a common challenge for society. Assistant Commissioner Attock Jannat Hussain Nekokara said this during a meeting which was attended by President Anjuman Hussainia Aqeel Naqvi , President Shia Ulema Council Waqar Naqvi , President Imambargah Punjtani Syed Raza Haidar Naqvi and others.