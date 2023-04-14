“Cooling Relief: Haier Offers Free AC Installation Nationwide to Combat Rising Inflation”

Haier is a leading home appliance brand, committed to providing its customers with high-quality products and exceptional services. Haier is offering free AC installation since 2020 and is maintaining its legacy this year too by providing free installation services nationwide through its professionally trained installers, along with supporting end-users in this time of high inflation.

Haier is aware of the fact that the installation of an AC unit can be a daunting task for many customers. This is why the company has taken the initiative to offer free installation services to its customers nationwide. This move is aimed at making the installation process hassle-free and convenient for customers, ensuring they receive top-notch installation services from Haier’s professional and trained installers.

Furthermore, Haier is also aware of the current economic situation and the high inflation rates that many consumers are experiencing. Therefore, the company is committed to supporting its customers in this difficult time by offering free installation services to ensure that they do not have to bear any additional financial burden.

Haier’s commitment to providing exceptional services extends beyond the installation process. The company is dedicated to supporting its customers throughout the product’s lifecycle, from purchase to maintenance and repair.

Top of Form

In addition, Haier is also offering a range of financing options to make it easier for customers to purchase their air conditioners. Customers can choose from various payment plans, including installment plans and credit card payments. This means that customers can purchase their air conditioners without worrying about the financial burden.

Haier’s initiative to offer free AC installation nationwide and support end-users during this period of high inflation is a welcome development. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing its customers with the best possible experience. With Haier’s team of professional installers and a range of affordable air conditioners, customers can enjoy the benefits of air conditioning without worrying about the installation process or the impact on their finances.

For more exciting upcoming sales & promotions, stay tuned to our social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaierPakistan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/haierpakistanofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HaierPakistan