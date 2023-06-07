Cooler fitted rickshaws hit Lahore roads

LAHORE – Necessity is the mother of invention is a famous proverb first used by legendary Greek Philosopher Plato in his book Republic.

It means that when the need for something becomes essential, you are forced to find ways of getting or achieving it.

Going from one place to the other during summer is really tough especially in a city like Lahore. Innovative auto-rickshaw owners have offered a solution to this pressing problem. Though not in huge numbers, but people can see air coolers fitted three wheelers on city roads offering a comfortable ride in the harsh weather conditions. Though auto-rickshaws are charging extra fare, people prefer the option of comparatively a comfortable ride under blazing sun.