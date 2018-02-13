Convocation of SUIT today

Peshawar

The 13th Convocation of Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar will be held on Tuesday, 13th February, 2018 at 11 AM at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra will be the Chief Guest while Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad will be the Guest of honour. More than 1500 students will be awarded Degrees and Medals to position holders.

The convocation will also be attended by a large number of academicians, prominent personalities and parents of the students.—INP