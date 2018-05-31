Convicts as organ donors

Many people in Pakistan suffer from organ failure which results in lifelong pain and medical treatment. Anyone who visits the hospital would find many children also suffering from kidney, heart, liver etc issues. Their suffering can only be ended with organ transplant. It was reported that around 8000 criminals are waiting on death row. If these convicts are convinced to donate their organs on their death to help them reduce their sins, then their organs can help reduce the sufferings of many Pakistanis.

But to achieve that the Government should have in place an effective organ harvesting and transport system. In developed nations a surgeon with specialized equipment harvests the organ. And transports it in a helicopter to the hospital where it is transplanted to the patient. The benefits of such a program for the patients and the convicts is very high and therefore convicts should be given an opportunity to become organ donors in Pakistan.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

