Convene APC

AS the country reported biggest single day jump in Covid-19 cases on the second consecutive day on Tues day sending alarm bells all around, the unfortunate impression that the Federal and Provincial Governments as well as the ruling and the opposition political parties were on the same page on the strategy to deal with the most serious threat to the lives of the people. The number of the infected persons crossed the mark of 2000 and the death toll also reached 26 with fears that the tally could go up sharply in the days to come as infected but un-tested patients continue to transmit the virus in different parts of the country due to lack of coherence and coordination on the part of the authorities concerned. The rift between the Centre and the provinces was highlighted by the federal government, which ordered Rangers to ensure that the National Coordination Committee’s (NCC) decision to lift ban on the movement of goods transport was implemented in Sindh. Chairing Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed displeasure in strong words over the fact that despite the NCC’s decision to keep transport lines open for essential goods in all four provinces, GilgitBaltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Sindh Government has not implemented the decision. It is understood that all imports and exports took place at the port in Sindh and exporters are facing several challenges because of the administrative measures, lockdown and ban on goods transport in the province. Similarly, the ban is also affecting supply of essential items to other parts of the country and shortage of these commodities would also push their prices up causing problems for the people. Sindh has its own reasons for implementing a lockdown as the number of affected people is increasing rapidly and there was no choice but to go for strict measures to contain spread of the virus. However, a way-out can be found utilizing services of Pakistan Railways, National Logistic Cell and granting safe access (drive through screening/testing) to truckers to the port. There are also differences between the Government and the Opposition on establishment of Corona Tiger Force and Corona Relief Fund. Expressing apprehensions that the two initiatives could have political connotations, the Opposition is demanding parliamentary oversight and distribution of relief goods through local governments. If the controversy persists, it is feared that a good initiative could fell victim to politics and, therefore, it is necessary that a consensus should be evolved over the issue. Harmony of actions and strategy is also need of the hour to make the anti-Corona drive successful and avoid duplication of measures and wastage of resources as we witness these days. Otherwise too, Punjab is persistently following the lead of Sindh in preventing the spread of the disease and the latest is the decision regarding revision in timings of grocery and general stores that would now remain open from 9am to 5pm. There are many other issues that should be thoroughly discussed to ensure efficacy of the measures being taken by the Government. For example, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has expressed concern over availability of substandard testing kits adding that wrong result could play havoc not just with the life of the affected person but also to others. We have also been emphasizing in these columns that precious and hard-earned foreign exchange is being spent on import of equipment and machinery and their quality should not be compromised as these would become assets of the country. People are also not getting right kind of message when they hear exchange of allegations between the ruling and the opposition parties on an almost daily basis in the midst of a brewing tragedy. Under these circumstances, it would be in the fitness of things if the Prime Minister convenes an All Party Conference (APC) for threadbare discussion on all aspects of the situation arising out of Corona Virus including its impact on the economy of the country and how to address the challenge. The Government should not be scary of the criticism of the Opposition and instead engage all stakeholders in a constructive dialogue that would strengthen hands of the Government in effectively handling the situation.