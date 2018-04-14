Controversy around budget

AS the date for presentation of the federal budget for the next financial year is approaching fast, the opposition has started a campaign that the Government was not authorized to present the budget for full year. PTI raised the issue in the National Assembly and also passed a resolution in its meeting in Islamabad on the issue and to put pressure on the Government it decided that no budget would be presented in KP.

Federal budget is slated for presentation in the National Assembly on April 27 as already announced by Advisor to Prime Minister Miftah Ismail. Normally, the budget is presented around mid-May every year to allow the National Assembly and the Senate sufficient time for debate on budgetary proposals. This year, the date has been advanced to end April in view of Ramzanul Mubarak and the objective of the Government is to complete formalities for its passage before onset of the holy month. Budgets are not prepared in days; rather it is culmination of an exercise spread over months involving consultations with all stakeholders including business community. Irrespective of morality of the issue, there is no legal or constitutional bar on the incumbent government to present budget for the entire year. Let the Government present the budget on the basis of its homework and it is quite understandable that the opposition will have full opportunity to put forth its own proposals to improve upon them during discussion in the National Assembly and the Senate. In case, a party other than PML-N comes into power after general election, it will have the option to make necessary changes as per its own manifesto and programme.

