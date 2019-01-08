Controversies against CPEC

Undoubtedly, the CPEC project has remained under a systematic and persistent propaganda campaign since its formal announcement in April 2015. A large number of conspiracies and controversies have been made against this project. Recently, a report published in a leading US newspaper alleged that the CPEC was not about the economy and trade but had military dimensions as well. However, the project is a bilateral economic one, which is of course not against any country.

Besides, terrorism has also been an essential tool in failing and sabotaging the project. Baluchistan and Gilgit-Baltistan that occupy a pivotal position in the entire project have suffered from severe terror attacks during the last couple of years. As a matter of fact, Pakistan and China will surely benefit from CPEC. It’s high time both countries needed to be more active and cautious to counter all controversies and conspiracies against the CPEC project.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO

Shikarpur, Sindh

