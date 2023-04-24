Controversial writer Tarek Fatah breathes his last in Canada

Pakistani-born writer, journalist, and activist Tarek Fatah died today on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 73.

Natasha Fatah, the daughter of the contentious author, made the announcement in a social media post. She remembered her father as ‘Lion of Punjab, son of Hindustan, lover of Canada, truth speaker, and fighter for justice who passed on the baton.

Lion of Punjab.

Son of Hindustan.

Lover of Canada.

Speaker of truth.

Fighter for justice.

Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed.@TarekFatah has passed the baton on… his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023 pic.twitter.com/j0wIi7cOBF — Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) April 24, 2023

The late writer was known for his media appearances in which he rails against Pakistan and Islam.

He remained a vocal supporter of the LGBT community, and hurled several attacks on Islamic laws. Fateh was also known for his statements against the political establishment.

The deceased hailed from Karachi. He joined the leftist student movement in the 60s and faced multiple imprisonments during martial law. Tarek even faced sedition charges which forced him to move to Canada.

The contentious writer is the author of several anti-Islamic books including “Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State” and “The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism.”