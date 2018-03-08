Controversial verdict of July 28 has put question mark on judiciary: Captain Safdar

ISLAMABAD : Ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law and Maryam Nawaz husband Captain (r) Safdar on Thursday lashed out at Wajid Zia, former head of the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT), for his probe in the case.

Talking to media persons, Safdar said that the controversial decision of July 28 that ousted Nawaz Sharif as PM of Pakistan has put question mark on judiciary. Hope that the nation continues to respect government institutions after this case, he added.

Earlier today, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar appeared in accountability court as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to London flats entered final phase.

During the hearing headed by Justice Mohamamd Bashir, Nawaz Sharif was permitted to leave due to his bad health.

Orignally published by INP