Controlling population

I am a daily reader of Pakistan Observer newspaper and in a recent editorial everyone was asked to put forth suggestions for controlling the rapidly growing population of our country. On my part, I suggest that the Government should enact a law that authorises couples to produce only two children, production of more than two should be strictly prohibited under that law. It is an undeniable fact that unbridled population swallows the national resources, leaving very little funds for development works, health, education, housing and so on and so forth. We people always give examples of China’s development, but we fail to realise that China has attained this stage only because of a controlled-population growth.

Secondly, I would request my brothers and sisters, please give birth only to two siblings; in it hinges our prosperity as well as the prosperity of the posterity. I would also suggest that there should be a sunset clause in the Population Control Law that after a certain time {say ten or so years, when our country develops enough} people should be allowed to give birth to more than two babies.

AM BALOCH

Via email

