Controlling Polio

Pakistan is a developing country fighting hard to get through many challenges. One of the problems is spread of Polio in the country. Mostly Polio virus spreads because of managing fewer campaigns in needy places, having few anti-Polio vaccinators and failure of providing polio vaccines in rural areas. In our country there are areas that are not yet included in the list of polio vaccination. If health departments in all provinces take measured actions, many innocent children can be saved from getting paralysed.

NAZEENK KURSHEED

Turbat

