Controlling loadshedding very difficult challenge: Shehbaz

Holds PTI govt responsible for power shortage

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday it was a “very, very difficult challenge” for the government to control loadshedding as he slammed the PTI for not securing cheap gas.

In his address during a meeting held on loadshedding at the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz said it is the government’s responsibility to ensure an end to power outages, but at the same time mentioned that it has refrained from buying expensive gas used for generating electricity.

“We have refrained from procuring expensive gas and the previous government missed the opportunity to purchase cheap gas,” the prime minister said in a scathing attack on the PTI. PM Shehbaz said the PTI cast aspersions on the deal the PML-N government struck with Qatar in its previous tenure, in a case which saw former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail being sent to jail. Further, PM Shehbaz said although oil and gas prices were at a record high in the international market, the government was trying its level best to resolve the loadshedding issues.

He also criticised the PTI for not maintaining power plants. “…but we understand the problems faced by the people and we will resolve this issue.” He said that the government was taking every possible step to control the electricity load-shedding to facilitate the consumers.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared that he would personally promote the newly-launched Innovation Hub and the government would set up special cells for talented youth at all ministries to encourage them work on their innovative ideas for national policy-making. Addressing the participants at the launch ceremony of Innovation Hub here on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif said the step was aimed at encouraging the involvement of youth in national development.

Being set up under the Prime Minister’s vision, the Innovation Hub will play an important role in harmonizing policy making with the needs of the country by incorporating the views of all stakeholders particularly country’s talented youth and manpower. Shehbaz said the innovative project would receive valuable feedback from stakeholders to help the government improve and refine its national policies.