Staff Reporter

Shoaib Mirza, General Secretary of Peoples Youth Organization (PYO) Sindh Chapter, has said that PPP is committed for protection of public institutions at any cost.

He was expressing his views on taking control of three major public hospitals in Karachi by the federal government. The meeting was held at PYO Secretariat and attended by a large number of workers.

On the occasion, Spokesperson Taimoor Ali Maher was also present.

Expressing his anger and displeasure, Secretary General Shoaib Mirza said that under the 18th Constitutional Amendment, control of the healthcare facility must be devolved to the province in letter and spirit.

The Secretary General said that PPP government has worked hard day and night to establish these hospitals in the last 10 years, warning that people of Sindh will never accept this unnecessary decision.

Spokesperson Taimoor Ali Maher also termed the decision by federal government attack on provincial autonomy.