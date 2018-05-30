Controller BISE fines student for unfair means

Controller Examination of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore Prof Muhammad Nasir Jameel imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on a student Tabish of intermediate part-I exam under Malpractice Act during his surprise inspection of Punjab University Wahdat Road Cluster Centre, here on Tuesday.

It may be added that Controller Lahore Board has been given the powers of Special Magistrate for intermediate annual examination 2018 for the purpose of ensuring transparent holding of the said exam.—APP

