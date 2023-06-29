Secretary Local Government Department Parvaiz Iqbal has announced that dedicated staff will be deployed in the field during all three days of Eid-ul-Adha to ensure cleanliness and maintain a litter-free environment in all districts. The local government department has meticulously made all necessary arrangements to guarantee cleanliness in cities, towns, and villages on this auspicious occasion.

To effectively manage and address any concerns, a control room under the supervision of the Secretary Local Government Board has been established. This control room will operate round the clock, with 109 officers and employees working in three shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 5 pm, the second shift from 5 pm to 1 am, and the third shift from 1 am to 9 am. The diligent individuals in the control room will be readily available to promptly address complaints and ensure their resolution. They will also oversee the ongoing cleaning operations conducted by waste management companies and local governments, including Lahore.

For filing complaints, dedicated contact numbers have been provided for the control room. Citizens can reach out to the following numbers in case of any complaint: 99214831, 99214837, 99214840, 99214841, and 99214883. Additionally, representatives from the helpline 1198 will also be present in the control room to assist. In cities where waste management companies are operating, citizens can contact the respective waste management company’s helpline at 1139 to register their complaints, he concluded.