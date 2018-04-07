Contribution of non-Muslims highlighted

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In continuation of Pakistan Day celebrations, National Council of Social Welfare organized a one day programme titled “Role of Minorities in Pakistan Movement and Promotion of Inter-faith Harmony” was organized in collaboration with Stephen Relief Foundation. Large number of Muslims and Christians Children attended the Programme. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW said that the minorities had proved themselves as a great asset of the country through their remarkable services towards the making of Pakistan.

There is a need to highlight the contributions of the minorities during the freedom movement for promoting interfaith harmony, peace and brotherhood in the country. We should strengthen the spirit of accommodation and communal harmony in the light of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan.

The history of Islam is full of examples in which the minorities enjoyed peace, protection and equal social status and the present Government stands committed for the preservation of rights of minorities in Pakistan.