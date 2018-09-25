Contractors to do their work under “Awam Nawaz Policy”: Minister

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakat has said that contractor will do their work under Awam Nawaz Policy instead of Nawaz Policy.

Contracts will be given to the local contractors instead of relatives so that local business flourished. Metro bus service and orange line train will make auto-financial to decrease the burden on the budget. He said that no project will be closed down due to political differences and will make sure the timely completion of orange line metro train.He expressed these views while talking to Chairman Planning & Development Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani and CEO Orange Line Train Sabtaiin Fazal-e-Haleem who met him, here today. The provincial minister said that metropolitan stations of train and other service stations will be made the source of producing revenue.

It will also ensure trees plantation along with environment-friendly machinery and infrastructure to overcome pollution problem. He said that green Pakistan project of PTI government will play an important role to face the challenges.

The industrialists are bound to utilize modern machinery for preparation of raw material and removal of garbage. Increase in investment by the China civil work regarding metro and orange line projects has been discussed in the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp