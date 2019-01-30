Contract signed for provision of Sehat Insaf Card to 15m families

Staff Reporter

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Wednesday signed a contract with State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan for implementation of Sehat Sahulat Program in all districts of country. The contract was signed by Captain (R) Zahid Saeed, Federal Secretary National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSRC) and Chairman State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan. Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani also witnessed the signing ceremony. State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan was selected through nationwide competition, to implement the initiative in the country.

Addressing on the occasion, Minister for National Health Services Aamer Kiani briefed that this scheme will bring drastic improvement in treatment and access to quality treatment by poorest and under privileged marginalized population of Pakistan.

He said that it is estimated that as many as 15 million families living in Pakistan below the poverty line will benefit from this scheme. He assured that the ministry, under his supervision, will work day and night to assure the success of this program in providing benefits to the people of Pakistan. In line with vision of Prime Minister’s Universal Health Coverage, Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination, in collaboration with participating provinces and regions, has completed its procurement to expand its health initiative of “Sehat Sahulat Program” in Pakistan.

Through this initiative poor families will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs 720,000 from empanelled hospitals. The program will provide “Sehat Insaf Card” to 15 million families in the province of Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, AJK, GB and old districts of FATA through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.

The services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card included open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures. The program will also provide Rs 1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries on their discharge from hospital. This is the one of the leading initiative of the political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance is provided to poor families across the country.

