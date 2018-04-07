Continuity of political process vital to end religious extremism

Gilgit

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman here Friday said continuity of political process was imperative for complete elimination of religious extremism and sectarianism and called for joint efforts to maintain peace and interfaith harmony in the province.

The Chief Minister said the ill-designs of so-called champions of Islam, who are misleading people on name of religion for personal political gains, could be frustrated with continuity of political process. The Chief Minister was addressing party workers of district Nagar and Hunza here Friday.

In his address, the CM said continuity of political process remove misunderstanding and significantly reduces distance between people and government besides makes people master of their own destiny.

The CM said peace in Gilgit Balitistan has been restored due to PMLN Government’s sincere efforts that were supported by masses.

He said PMLN government after coming into power, has accorded highest priority to law and order by establishing peace not only in Gilgit Baltistan but also in Karachi and other parts of the country.

‘No incident of terrorism had been reported in the province during last three years owing to the government’s successful policies, which has resulted peace and stability to GB.’ He said now it was the responsibility of all segment of the society to help the government in maintaining law and order situation as peace was vital for development and progress.

He said PMLN was the only political party that had completed record development projects during last two and half years in the province and all the promises made by the former premier, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was fulfilled.

The CM said even our political opponents had endorsed PMLN development work in the province and vowed to expedite pace of development in Nagar and Hunza districts.

‘A lot of opportunities existed in Nagar for tourism, which could be tapped by improving its infrastructure,’ he said. He said literacy ratio in Nagar was very high, which was good omen and vowed to provide better opportunities to them to shine in education.

Work on development projects worth millions of rupees was in progress in all districts of the province that would expedite pace of economic development besides providing jobs and alleviate poverty.

He said the PPP regime had done nothing for development of Gilgit Baltistan besides neglecting the most important sector of education.—APP