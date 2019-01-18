Continuity of military courts

Muhammad Hanif

ON 07 January 2015, a constitutional amendment permitting military courts to prosecute terrorism suspects was signed into law. The amendment justifies the use of military courts as a means “to permanently wipe out and eradicate terrorists from Pakistan”. The military courts were initially allowed for two years. These courts are part of a wider National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism that the Government had enforced in response to the December 16, 2014 attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan on the Army Public School in Peshawar. The military courts were established to ensure “speedy trial” of terrorist suspects, which could not be done by the civil courts due to their inherent shortcomings. The military courts were established for a period of two years. That is why at the time of allowing the military courts, it was stated in the NAP that within the next two years, Pakistan’s judicial system will be reformed to enable it to deliver speedy justice.

The military courts had started functioning on 21 January 2015and the allowed tenure of two years ended in Jan 2017. Since no progress was made in reforming the judicial system, the necessity of the military courts was still felt, and their tenure was extended for another two years, up to January 2019. The second two years tenure of the military courts ended on 6 January 2019. In the last four years, the military courts have worked quite efficiently and they have acted as a deterrent to the terrorists. Since reforms in the judicial system are yet pending, the functioning of the military courts is still necessary. In view of the requirement of the military courts to counter the threat of terrorism, the current government is aspiring to extend the tenure of the military courts for another two years, through a constitutional amendment. Since the present government lacks two-thirds majority in Parliament, to approve a constitutional amendment, the government has formed a two-man committee to discuss the issue with the Opposition to muster their support in favour of the amendment.

Although, as a consequence of operation Zarb-Azb, terrorism has been almost eliminated, but the threat of terrorism from across the Afghan border still exists, because many Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) terrorists, who fled to Afghanistan and the Baloch dissidents are being sponsored by India to carry out terrorist acts in Pakistan, especially in Balochistan, as is evident from the terrorist incidents that still happen occasionally. In this regard, it can be said that the ongoing anti-terrorism operation Raddul Fassad is still required and it also requires a strong legal backup in the form of military courts to punish the apprehended terrorists and their facilitators, and also to act as a deterrent. The military courts have punished some very hardcore terrorists that helped to a great extent to break their (terrorists) organizational networks. The cases are disposed of in weeks and months as compared to the civil courts. The military courts have been instrumental in helping the state in providing a legal backup to military operations, and their efficacy is well established. The civil courts need to be fully protected to avert danger of repercussions from the terrorists and their organizations. The life of civil judicial officers/judges is undeniably in danger when dealing with extremists. Therefore, it is better to have military courts till the danger to the life of the judicial officials can be ruled out.

Although the previous government brought some reforms in improving police, prosecution, protection of witnesses and certain judicial restructuring, some major steps have not yet been taken like strengthening of the civil legal system and judicial process, to deal with terrorism. Hence, it is important to keep the military courts functioning. As has also been emphasized by the Chief of the Army Staff, the threat of hybrid war will continue to loom large on Pakistan’s horizon. Our fault lines of provincialism, sectarianism, ethnicity and extremism are needed to be corrected and countered. To counter terrorism and these fault lines, there is a need that all pillars of the State, especially Parliament, should work in synchronization to support the implementation of the National Action Plan for as long as it would be required. In view of the above, it is concluded that to completely eliminate terrorism through a sustained implementation of the NAP, it is important that the military operation Raddul Fassad should continue and it should be provided the backup legal support by continuation of the military courts. In this context, since terrorism and extremism are common threats to all elements of our society, the draft amendment to the constitution, allowing the extension of the tenure of the military courts for another two years, should be supported by all the political parties, irrespective of their mutual differences.

—The writer is an ex-Army Colonel and Senior Research Fellow, Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad.

