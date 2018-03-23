Continuity of democratic process pre-requisite for country’s stability: President, PM

ISLAMABAD : The nation celebrated Pakistan Day Friday with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

In their separate messages on Pakistan Day, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that 23rd March asks us to reiterate resolve to take Pakistan to the heights of glory as envisioned by our forefathers.

In a separate message, the president said this day is also a vivid reminder that Pakistan was established through a democratic struggle.

President Hussain felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion, and said March 23 is an important landmark in the history of our nation. It was on this day in 1940 when the historic Lahore Resolution was passed which united the Muslims of the sub-continent for a greater objective.

He paid homage to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, poet philosopher Dr. Allama Iqbal and the other great leaders of the freedom movement who paved the way for the creation of Pakistan through their valiant struggle, determination and unparalleled sacrifices.

The president said it is imperative that democratic values are promoted so that tolerance, forbearance and harmony flourishes in the society to address the current challenges afflicting the nation.

He said that terrorism and militancy in the region during the last few decades have adversely affected Pakistan, but the Pakistani nation has faced these challenges with unity and resilience, which enabled to dismantle the last remaining remnants of militancy and usher in a new era of economic prosperity.

He further said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other mega development projects are a testimony to this reality.

The president reiterated to take Pakistan to the heights of glory as envisioned by the nation’s forefathers. He prayed for the strength to serve the country with sincerity and lead Pakistan on the path to even greater progress and prosperity.

In a separate message on the occasion, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the Pakistan came into being consequent to a democratic struggle and its security, solidarity and prosperity was also linked with the democracy.

The prime minister urged his countrymen to follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal as a lively and determined nation for the stability and supremacy of the homeland.

He said the March 23 reminded the great moment of 78 years ago when the Muslims of the sub-continent had made a commitment to create an independent Muslim state by breaking the shackles of oppression. He said on the very day the Pakistan Muslim League had adopted a historic resolution in a meeting in Lahore chaired by Muhammad Ali Jinnah which was later named as the Resolution of Pakistan.

The prime minister opined that the resolution had created awareness among the Muslims about their destination and within seven years of the resolution, Pakistan came into being. This was the destination, what Allama Iqbal had dreamt of, he added.

He said while observing the Pakistan Day, the people should have a deep insight into our past besides pondering our past as well as the future. We will have to review our successes as well as the shortcomings, the prime minister added.

Orignally published by NNI