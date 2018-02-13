Continuity of economic policies restore confidence of business community

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Industries and Production (MoIP) Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan, Monday, said that continuity of economic policies restored confidence of the business community in the potential of national economy.

In a meeting with CEO/ Managing Director National Fertilizer Corporation (NFC) Engineer Omar Saeed Malik and CEO NIP Mudassar Iqbal here Minister highlighted the upward economic growth path, saying that the country had a huge economic and export potential that needed to be exploited. Secretary MoIP Mian Asad Hayaud Din was also present in the meeting.

CEO/ Managing Director NFC Omer Saeed Malik, while giving a brief instruction about NFC pinpointed key achievements of the corporation. In this regard, he said that in line with the Government objective to develop fertilizer industry and achieve self-sufficiency in fertilizer production, NFC in the past had played a remarkable role in the industrial sector of Pakistan by creating conducive and facilitating environment for new fertilizer projects.

Under the privatization policy of Government of Pakistan, all the manufacturing units of NFC have been privatized since 2008. However, in order to meet the government objective to ensure the availability of fertilizer to the farmer at right time, National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML), a subsidiary of NFC is presently engaged in distribution of imported Urea in far flung areas of the country through its country-wide dealers’ network. The Corporation is accomplishing the challenging task of distribution of imported Urea in an efficient manner.

CEO NIP Mudassar Iqbal apprised the minister about key objectives of NIP and said that NIP was mandated to take necessary steps in attracting industrialists for setting up their businesses in the industrial parks and to promote interaction between the industrialists and the government so to create an overall conducive industrial environment.

Moreover, he said that NIP had provided a platform and act as a catalyst for industries to increase productivity to promote the creation of jobs by capitalization on strength of different regions by prioritizing type(s) of industry prevalent in a particular area.

