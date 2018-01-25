Continuity of democratic system a precursor to strength foundation of democracy: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD : Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has observed that continuity of the democratic system is precursor to strengthening the foundation of democracy in the country.

In an exclusive interaction with senior journalists, columnists, anchor persons and analysts at the Parliament House Wednesday, said “highly important to provide a chance for smooth transfer of powers from one civilian government to another in a peaceful and democratic manner to give democracy a chance to flourish.”

He opined that strong resilience and support on the part of parliament, people and political stakeholders would help avert derailment of democratic system.

To a question, Chairman Senate observed that the young generation needs to be given the realization that democracy was never a bed of roses and it was due to the continuous struggle of the civil society, labor class and political workers that upheld democracy and were subjected to brutalities in the shape of imprisonments, death by hangings and lashes.

He however, emphasized that efforts and struggle for continuity of the democratic system also must be preserved. Regarding philosophy behind establishing Senate Museum, the Senate Chairman said that in addition to the previous initiatives of Gali-e-Dastoor and Monument of Unsung Heroes of Democracy, the Museum would further help in creation of awareness among the masses for democratic struggle.

The Chairman Senate said that Senate has its own history and it is highly imperative for any society or institution to know its history to progress and prosper. He however, pointed out that institutions can’t live and grow without their history.

Raza Rabbani further said that our democratic process is passing through a transitionary phase but continuity of the system is panacea to all the ills that democracy is facing. The Chairman Senate later on accompanied the senior journalists and briefed them about various dioramas of the Museum.

Orignally published by NNI