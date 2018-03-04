Continuity of democratic process vital for progress: Mashhood

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahamd Khan has said that continuity of democratic process was essential for progress and prosperity of the country.

Talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly on Saturday, he expressed with happiness that Senate election was being held on time and ongoing smoothly so far.

“With the belessing of Allah Almighty the 2018 general elections would also be held in the same way”, he said.

Rana Mashhood said that the PML-N would bag 12 Senate seats from Punjab.

He regretted that some failed political elements were using negative tactics to hinder the development process of the country. Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir Saturday said PML-N would emerge as winner on the basis of its performance even in 2018 general elections.

Talking to media persons outside Punjab Assembly here ,he said that PML-N did not believe in hollow claims, or false promises, rather it remained true to its words by delivering well in public arena and development sectors.

“With the blessing of Allah Almighty our party will win all 12 Senate seats from Punjab”, he said, adding that those who predicted or wished for a weaker PML-N were infact seeing the immense popularity of PML-N and its leadership among masses.