Continuity of democracy vital for sustainable development: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE : Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League and Member of National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that continuity of democratic and political system is vital for sustainable development in the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the American Consul General Ms. Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau who called on him here in Model Town.

In the meeting bilateral matters of mutual interest came under discussion and both exchanged views on the present political situation of the country and the merging scenario.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Pakistan has its own position in the present geo circumstances. We took part in the war against terror and bore heavy loss of lives and properties in last three decades while still facing different challenges.

He also briefed her regarding the important projects launched in the important sectors. He said that far flung areas have been given priority for civic amenities and many projects have been started in the South Punjab, as well.

He briefed the American Consul General about the projects which are in pipe line and would directly improve the living standard of common man.

In her conversation, US Consul General Ms. Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau said that we often hear praise of PML-N Government and governance of Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif and people look happy on the development work.

She briefed on different projects started with the Pak America cooperation and expressed determination that in future this bilateral cooperation would further grow. In the meeting, US Political Officer Ms. Ann Mason and Legal Advisor Ali Raza Shah were also present.

Orignally published by INP