Continued Kashmir turmoil forced youth to take charge

Dar Javed

THERE has been a dramatic generational shift in Jammu and Kashmir with the youth, born and brought up in conflict since the decade of insurgency and disappearances, taking control of a beleaguered destiny.

A new generation of militants is taking charge in Kashmir. In the past, the epicenter of militancy was in the state’s north near popular infiltration routes, but violence incidents are increasingly occurring in southern Kashmir. The area is also providing fertile ground for new recruits, with some even deserting the police to join the militants.Unlike those who took up arms in the early 1990s, the new militants are educated, employed, well-to-do, tech-savvy, and active on social media.

Norms and rules set by the older generation have been discarded as the young people, most very active on the social media, take decisions that have impacted greatly on the Valley over the past four years.

There is no visible leader, just young people in touch with each other and taking decisions through an invisible grapevine that has become organised and vibrant, even more so after 2010.

The stories of the period of militancy, of conflict, disappearances, gross human rights violations, encounters formed the childhood of the generation that is now adult.

Barricades, clampdowns and curfew were part of the growing up years until 2010 when violence directly engulfed the young people, shortly after they had reposed faith in the new chief minister Omar Abdullah by electing him to power,argues (Seema Mustafa, in the Citizen.in).

A new breed of militants is rising in Kashmir –young,educated,tech-savvy–the ground reality in Kashmir is changing slowly but surely and it can be gauged even from plain statistics. If in 2013 ,32 local youths joined militancy ,its number for 2015 jumped to 66 ,according to police records .Accordingly 124 ,locals joined militancy in 2017.

Despite Govt’s multi-pronged strategy in Kashmir to keep youth away from militancy, at least 25 of them have joined different militant outfits in the first three months of this year,police officials said .

According to economic times report Every third day ,a youth takes up arms in Kashmir valley.

The situation in Kashmir is grim every now and then ,and Winning “Hearts and Minds” of the locals(Youth) by undertaking a large number of civic initiatives should be an integral part of the government. Stress is being laid on constructive engagement of youth to mitigate the venom instilled in their minds.

This localization of the militancy should worry India after having distanced themselves from the militancy for almost two decades. As one Indian intelligence official put it, “Kashmiris are eyeing the gun again, slowly but surely.”

He explained that, while India had earlier been able to condemn terrorist attacks by foreign militants as being “part of Pakistan’s proxy war against India,” it will be harder for India to dismiss the more local roots of the insurgency. Local militants are also more familiar with the topography of Kashmir. They have a large network of support provided by their families and local communities, advantages that counter-insurgency forces cannot easily match.

At a time of grief and crisis a refreshing approach has been offered by the former Home Minister, P. Chidambaram. He has differentiated between the land of Kashmir and the people of Kashmir.

He argues that successive governments of India have worried about the territory of Kashmir in their zeal to maintain Kashmir as an integral part of India but have failed to take the people along.

The people have become more and more alienated because of the government’s policies.According to an article published in mainstream weekly ,Dr Sandeep panday ,a noted Social activist ,argues that If human rights violations take place because of the presence of the security forces, we cannot expect the Kashmiris to trust the government. The ultra-nationalist view of the present government in power in New Delhi makes things worse.

They know only one way to deal with their opponents—that is, to remain tough. It is beyond their imagination to talk to the people whom they consider as anti-nationals. They just can’t perceive that whom they consider as anti-nationals may not be so in the eyes of the people of Kashmir.

They could even be their heroes. Unless the government starts seeing things from the Kashmiri perspective, there would be no headway towards resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

The state government, the elders and the civil society of Kashmir have to play a vital role to removing the prevailing feeling of hatred and frustration that envelopes’ the youth of the Valley. This is undoubtedly a long term process but the beginning has to be made.

—Courtesy: Kashmirwatch

[Writer Dar Javed is a postgraduate in Craft Management and Entrepreneurship]