Continued house detention of Shabir Shah condemned

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has condemned the continued house detention of its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, saying that the puppet administration has broken all records of tyranny and brutality.

The DFP General Secretary, Maulana Abdullah Tari, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Shabbir Shah since his release in 2011 had been continuously kept either in police detention or under house arrest and during this time he had been barred from offering 252 Friday and 13 Eid prayers.

He said that such undemocratic acts punctured the balloon of the so-called ‘battle of ideas’ of the puppet rulers. “Through such actions, the puppet administration has validated our point that there is no such thing as ‘freedom of religion’ in the territory” he said.—KMS